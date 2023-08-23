What a Surprise! Putin Coup Rebel Prigozhin Dead After Plane Crash

No, he did not fall out of a window like all the others, this time it was a plane crash that happened (by accident). Putin’s former chef and right-hand man Yevgeny Prigozhin is probably dead after the plane carrying him crashed in mysterious circumstances.

Another Deadly ‘Accident’

Videos from Russian state media claiming to depict the destroyed plane, which was reportedly flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg, Russia, in a rubble-filled field flooded social media sites like Twitter and Telegram Wednesday.

Prigozhin was the leader of a recent Wagner mercenary coup attempt on his former boss Putin, and was marching with his troops to Moscow to depose Putin when he stopped and turned around suddenly. It is believed that Prigozhin received a phone call from Putin directly telling him that his entire family would be wiped out, which made him reconsider his options.

Remember, Putin never forgets.