WISCONSIN - USA - A man reveals how all social media, advertising and films tells him how to act, and what to think.

A Wisconsin man who reads social media has changed his life around completely after becoming entangled in the woke echo chamber.

“I used to have a family, a business and everything was fine until I started to read social media posts every day and watch woke TV shows and advertisements telling me how to think, what to say and what to do with my life.

“I now hate America and want it destroyed. I hate normal family life and have abandoned my wife and six kids. I hate Western culture, history and literature and want it all destroyed or rewritten. I hate being white and kneel in front of black people every time I see them. I hate being male and have signed up to the full gender reassignment surgery where they will chop my cock and balls off. I now have blue hair and piercings through my face. I now carry an LGBTQP flag wherever I go. I hate democracy and free speech. I want to destroy everything and make everything gay.”

This is how it is right now, and it is going to get a lot worse.