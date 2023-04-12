PERTH - Australia - A savvy Australian TikTok chef has shared how he prepared a homemade piece of sh*t for his family in his 5.7 litre Qmart air fryer.

Sharing the recipe to a popular Facebook group, the man revealed how he squatted over the air fryer releasing a large turd then added cooking sake, sesame oil, grated ginger and crushed garlic to marinate the poo pieces then tossed in flour and potato starch.

“There are several variations for this TikTok shit style recipe, this one uses bite sized poo pieces delicately shat out my arse,” he said online.

The $49 air fryer has been so popular among customers over the past few months it has sold out in hundreds of stores.

On Facebook, other TikTok home cooks were quick to comment on how tasty the meal looked.

“Looks amazing! Will try this, thank you,” one brain-dead woman said.

“I want an air fryer, but every time I go to Qmart they are sold out!” another lemming added.

Other social media users part of the Facebook group tagged friends and family members to share the recipe around further.

How to make a piece of shit in an air fryer

Ingredients:

1 turd

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 sake

1 teaspoon sesame oil

2 tablespoons grated ginger

3 garlic cloves crushed

Plain flour

Potato or corn starch

Earlier this month, an Australian dad known for making delicious and simple homemade meals went viral on TikTok after sharing how to cook up roadkill also in an air fryer.

Michael, from Melbourne, shared the video on June 3, and it has since been viewed more than 575,000 times.

He cooked five road killed wombats and a kangaroo for 16 minutes at 185 degrees Celsius in the air fryer after filling it with used motor oil.

As the classic meal is simple and easy to make, it generated an influx of comments from others who also post on the platform.

This is the kind of quality content that fills pages of the Daily Mail and TikTok every day.