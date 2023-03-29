King Charles III Visits Home Country

The head of the Saxe-Coburg-Gotha and House of Hanover, King Charles III is visiting Germany, the land where his ancestors came from.

“For Germany, it is a great honour to receive one of our own, as the entire British royal family are implants directly from Germany,” state spokeswoman Anja Küchenreiniger told DW News.

The end of the Tudor lineage in 1603 with the death of Elizabeth I was possibly the last of the English lineage, which was then taken over by the Scottish Stuart clan, interspersed with the final invasion by a monarch on British soil by Dutch King William III. From there the Hanovers of Germany were in full force with George I, born May 28, 1660, Osnabrück, Hanover, Germany. The name Saxe-Coburg-Gotha – Haus Sachsen-Coburg und Gotha – came into the British Royal Family in 1840 with the marriage of Queen Victoria to Prince Albert, son of Ernst, Duke of Saxe-Coburg & Gotha. Queen Victoria herself was the last monarch of the House of Hanover. Subsequently, the House of Windsor came into being in 1917 during World War I, when the name was adopted as the British Royal Family’s official name by a proclamation of King George V, replacing the historic Germanic name of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha.