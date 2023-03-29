King Charles III Visits Home Country

BERLIN - Germany - King Charles III visits his ancestral home, the land of the Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, and Hanover lineage.

By
Elsyng
-
BERLIN, GERMANY - Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in front of Brandenburg Gate
BERLIN, GERMANY - King Charles III, Prince of Wales and Camilla, in front of the Brandenburg Gate

The head of the Saxe-Coburg-Gotha and House of Hanover, King Charles III is visiting Germany, the land where his ancestors came from.

“For Germany, it is a great honour to receive one of our own, as the entire British royal family are implants directly from Germany,” state spokeswoman Anja Küchenreiniger told DW News.

Ballroom in Friedenstein Castle
GOTHA, GERMANY – famous ballroom, of late baroque style Friedenstein Castle in Gotha, Germany

The end of the Tudor lineage in 1603 with the death of Elizabeth I was possibly the last of the English lineage, which was then taken over by the Scottish Stuart clan, interspersed with the final invasion by a monarch on British soil by Dutch King William III. From there the Hanovers of Germany were in full force with George I, born May 28, 1660, Osnabrück, Hanover, Germany. The name Saxe-Coburg-Gotha – Haus Sachsen-Coburg und Gotha – came into the British Royal Family in 1840 with the marriage of Queen Victoria to Prince Albert, son of Ernst, Duke of Saxe-Coburg & Gotha. Queen Victoria herself was the last monarch of the House of Hanover. Subsequently, the House of Windsor came into being in 1917 during World War I, when the name was adopted as the British Royal Family’s official name by a proclamation of King George V, replacing the historic Germanic name of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha.

Veste Coburg, ancestral seat of the House of Saxe-Coburg
Veste Coburg, ancestral seat of the House of Saxe-Coburg

