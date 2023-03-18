“Putin, you are under arrest!” or Maybe Not Quite

THE HAGUE - Netherlands - The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, but the question is, who the hell is going to arrest him?

The International Criminal Court (ICC) may have issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, but the question is, who the hell has the balls to go and arrest the war criminal?

Putin may be a vile child snatcher and war criminal who is at the forefront of Russian atrocities and genocide committed in Ukraine, but like most rogue states, the Russians do not recognise the ICC.

However impossible it may seem to try Vladimir Putin and his evil cronies, there may be a redeeming chink of light at the end of the tunnel. If Putin’s people eventually are fed up of the fucker, they can easily hand him over. Just put some sleepy stuff in his soup, and when he wakes up he will be in The Hague.

As for shopping trips to Paris and Dubai, there is also a risk that Mad Vlad could be handed over to some clandestine agency. Wave enough cash in front of some people and anything is possible.

No doubt, Putin will now be so paranoid that he will be in his bunker and trust absolutely no one, which he never did anyway.

What would Serge think?