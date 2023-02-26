Oh No! Dilbert What Have You Done?

The creator of the Dilbert cartoon strip, Scott Adams is in a bit of a bind, and one can only feel for the poor guy. Some creative people may be geniuses in their own right but sometimes they are not aware of certain social nuances, simply because of their way of wearing their hearts on their sleeves. Adams was cancelled because he replied to a recent Rasmussen poll revealing ‘47% of Black people did not agree with the phrase “It’s okay to be white”‘. The findings of the poll clearly reveal some racism within the black community.

Certainly, the world media has been inundated with images of black people in all advertising, all films, all streaming series and all magazines since the BLM riots in America. Every film from Hollywood now overcompensates by having black people in high positions of power ordering others around like subservient beings, but this constant pushing of this agenda is making some people crack, like Dilbert creator Adams. The jump from basically not seeing many black people in all media to suddenly an overwhelming surplus is quite a jump and is disconcerting to some people. Also, ‘affirmative action’ in the workplace is a form of racism in itself, where people who may or may not be qualified for any given job position are parachuted in simply because of their race or gender.

Why is it just black people, though? Why are they the only ones being elevated and paraded around, while others are still marginalised? Filipinos, Saudi Arabians, Belgians, Japanese, Greeks Egyptians, Eskimos, Native Americans, Nepalese and everyone else have been sidelined as much as anyone.

Adams does have a way with words which is perceived as racist, but he is addressing the blatant racism of some black people towards whites and other races. Black racism does exist, as does racism from any colour of skin. You can be blue, black, green with orange spots, or purple, the colour does not matter, it is the overall character and demeanour of individuals that should matter. Everyone of course has an opinion of their own, whether it was instilled and drilled into them as a child, or their views changed as they became more aware. The model that humans build of their environment, and their perception, is all down to experience. The unknown is always feared, the key to altering the model is introducing some kind of familiarity which will alleviate any fear.

There is such a thing as white flight, and this is what Adams is possibly addressing as well. White flight is a very real phenomenon which happens to many neighbourhoods where a black family will move in to a home, or a few will come at the same time. Eventually, the original inhabitants move out and from there…

Further questions and truths are never addressed, like IQ levels and the scientific disparity between certain races. This subject is shut down almost immediately and the results of numerous studies hidden away. Even the scientist who helped discover the structure of DNA was erased from all records because he dared to mention some of the factors involving race and IQ/genetics. Why does intelligence and race matter? Well, we as humans should not kid ourselves or delude ourselves that there is equality in intelligence levels in race, the Romans proved that point 2,500 years ago with their architectural marvels, aqueducts, palaces, cities, and highly evolved governmental structures, as well as their superior military machinery. IQ however is a very contentious measure of overall intelligence and should not necessarily be the ultimate arbiter of the complete spectrum in intelligence analysis, however it is the current test used by many nations and institutions.

As for Adams, no doubt his words will push the sales of his books up as many agree with him. He just had the balls to say what many people think. It’s his right to speak however negatively he is perceived or written down by those who are too scared to ever address the elephant in the room. The publishers who cancel his comic strip are also free to do that. Adams has made his millions, and he finally got to say what he really wanted for all those years. Good luck to the fella…

Countries by IQ – Average IQ by Country 2023

SOURCE: WORLD POPULATION REVIEW