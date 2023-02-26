Oh No! Dilbert What Have You Done?

NEW YORK - USA - Formerly celebrated Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams has been cancelled from all media for voicing his opinion on a Rasmussen poll.

By
Ray
-
DILBERT CANCELLED.
The creator of the Dilbert cartoon strip, Scott Adams is in a bit of a bind, and one can only feel for the poor guy. Some creative people may be geniuses in their own right but sometimes they are not aware of certain social nuances, simply because of their way of wearing their hearts on their sleeves. Adams was cancelled because he replied to a recent Rasmussen poll revealing ‘47% of Black people did not agree with the phrase “It’s okay to be white”‘. The findings of the poll clearly reveal some racism within the black community.

Certainly, the world media has been inundated with images of black people in all advertising, all films, all streaming series and all magazines since the BLM riots in America. Every film from Hollywood now overcompensates by having black people in high positions of power ordering others around like subservient beings, but this constant pushing of this agenda is making some people crack, like Dilbert creator Adams. The jump from basically not seeing many black people in all media to suddenly an overwhelming surplus is quite a jump and is disconcerting to some people. Also, ‘affirmative action’ in the workplace is a form of racism in itself, where people who may or may not be qualified for any given job position are parachuted in simply because of their race or gender.

Why is it just black people, though? Why are they the only ones being elevated and paraded around, while others are still marginalised? Filipinos, Saudi Arabians, Belgians, Japanese, Greeks Egyptians, Eskimos, Native Americans, Nepalese and everyone else have been sidelined as much as anyone.

Adams does have a way with words which is perceived as racist, but he is addressing the blatant racism of some black people towards whites and other races. Black racism does exist, as does racism from any colour of skin. You can be blue, black, green with orange spots, or purple, the colour does not matter, it is the overall character and demeanour of individuals that should matter. Everyone of course has an opinion of their own, whether it was instilled and drilled into them as a child, or their views changed as they became more aware. The model that humans build of their environment, and their perception, is all down to experience. The unknown is always feared, the key to altering the model is introducing some kind of familiarity which will alleviate any fear.

There is such a thing as white flight, and this is what Adams is possibly addressing as well. White flight is a very real phenomenon which happens to many neighbourhoods where a black family will move in to a home, or a few will come at the same time. Eventually, the original inhabitants move out and from there…

Further questions and truths are never addressed, like IQ levels and the scientific disparity between certain races. This subject is shut down almost immediately and the results of numerous studies hidden away. Even the scientist who helped discover the structure of DNA was erased from all records because he dared to mention some of the factors involving race and IQ/genetics. Why does intelligence and race matter? Well, we as humans should not kid ourselves or delude ourselves that there is equality in intelligence levels in race, the Romans proved that point 2,500 years ago with their architectural marvels, aqueducts, palaces, cities, and highly evolved governmental structures, as well as their superior military machinery. IQ however is a very contentious measure of overall intelligence and should not necessarily be the ultimate arbiter of the complete spectrum in intelligence analysis, however it is the current test used by many nations and institutions.

As for Adams, no doubt his words will push the sales of his books up as many agree with him. He just had the balls to say what many people think. It’s his right to speak however negatively he is perceived or written down by those who are too scared to ever address the elephant in the room. The publishers who cancel his comic strip are also free to do that. Adams has made his millions, and he finally got to say what he really wanted for all those years. Good luck to the fella…

Rank Country IQ  2023 Population
1 Japan 106.48 123,294,513
2 Taiwan 106.47 23,923,276
3 Singapore 105.89 6,014,723
4 Hong Kong 105.37 7,491,609
5 China 104.1 1,425,671,352
6 South Korea 102.35 51,784,059
7 Belarus 101.6 9,498,238
8 Finland 101.2 5,545,475
9 Liechtenstein 101.07 39,584
10 Germany 100.74 83,294,633
11 Netherlands 100.74 17,618,299
12 Estonia 100.72 1,322,765
13 Luxembourg 99.87 654,768
14 Macau 99.82 704,149
15 Cambodia 99.75 16,944,826
16 Canada 99.52 38,781,291
17 Australia 99.24 26,439,111
18 Hungary 99.24 10,156,239
19 Switzerland 99.24 8,796,669
20 United Kingdom 99.12 67,736,802
21 Greenland 98.89 56,643
22 North Korea 98.82 26,160,821
23 Slovenia 98.6 2,119,675
24 New Zealand 98.57 5,228,100
25 Austria 98.38 8,958,960
26 Iceland 98.26 375,318
27 Denmark 97.83 5,910,913
28 Belgium 97.49 11,686,140
29 United States 97.43 339,996,563
30 Norway 97.13 5,474,360
31 Sweden 97 10,612,086
32 France 96.69 64,756,584
33 Poland 96.35 41,026,067
34 Slovakia 96.32 5,795,199
35 Russia 96.29 144,444,359
36 Lithuania 95.89 2,718,352
37 Croatia 95.75 4,008,617
38 Andorra 95.2 80,088
39 Ireland 95.13 5,056,935
40 Czech Republic 94.92 10,495,295
41 Latvia 94.79 1,830,211
42 Italy 94.23 58,870,762
43 Vanuatu 93.92 334,506
44 New Caledonia 93.92 292,991
45 Spain 93.9 47,519,628
46 Bermuda 93.48 64,069
47 Cyprus 93.39 1,260,138
48 Portugal 92.77 10,247,605
49 Israel 92.43 9,174,520
50 Barbados 91.6 281,995
51 Malta 91.27 535,064
52 Myanmar 91.18 54,577,997
53 Mongolia 91.03 3,447,157
54 Bulgaria 90.99 6,687,717
55 Greece 90.77 10,341,277
56 Suriname 90.29 623,236
57 Ukraine 90.07 36,744,634
58 Moldova 89.98 3,435,931
59 Serbia 89.6 7,149,077
60 Vietnam 89.53 98,858,950
61 Iraq 89.28 45,504,560
62 Uzbekistan 89.01 35,163,944
63 Kazakhstan 88.89 19,606,633
64 Thailand 88.87 71,801,279
65 Armenia 88.82 2,777,970
66 Bosnia And Herzegovina 88.54 3,210,847
67 Costa Rica 88.34 5,212,173
68 Bhutan 87.94 787,424
69 Chile 87.89 19,629,590
70 Mexico 87.73 128,455,567
71 Tajikistan 87.71 10,143,543
72 Uruguay 87.59 3,423,108
73 Malaysia 87.58 34,308,525
74 Brunei 87.58 452,524
75 Bahamas 86.99 412,623
76 Romania 86.88 19,892,812
77 Turkey 86.8 85,816,199
78 Argentina 86.63 45,773,884
79 Sri Lanka 86.62 21,893,579
80 Mauritius 86.56 1,300,557
81 Turkmenistan 85.86 6,516,100
82 Montenegro 85.78 626,485
83 Trinidad And Tobago 85.63 1,534,937
84 Azerbaijan 84.81 10,412,651
85 Georgia 84.5 3,728,282
86 Turks And Caicos Islands 84.29 46,062
87 Paraguay 84.04 6,861,524
88 Fiji 83.96 936,375
89 Solomon Islands 83.96 740,424
90 Samoa 83.96 225,681
91 Kiribati 83.96 133,515
92 Micronesia 83.96 115,224
93 Tonga 83.96 107,773
94 Marshall Islands 83.96 41,996
95 Cook Islands 83.96 17,044
96 Cuba 83.9 11,194,449
97 Bahrain 83.6 1,485,509
98 Brazil 83.38 216,422,446
99 Guyana 83.23 813,834
100 Colombia 83.13 52,085,168
101 Venezuela 82.99 28,838,499
102 Cayman Islands 82.24 69,310
103 Afghanistan 82.12 42,239,854
104 Haiti 82.1 11,724,763
105 Dominican Republic 82.05 11,332,972
106 United Arab Emirates 82.05 9,516,871
107 Puerto Rico 81.99 3,260,314
108 North Macedonia 81.91 2,085,679
109 Albania 81.75 2,832,439
110 Lebanon 81.7 5,353,930
111 Philippines 81.64 117,337,368
112 Peru 81.44 34,352,719
113 Northern Mariana Islands 81.36 49,796
114 Laos 80.99 7,633,779
115 Libya 80.92 6,888,388
116 Qatar 80.78 2,716,391
117 Jordan 80.7 11,337,052
118 Maldives 80.54 521,021
119 Iran 80.01 89,172,767
120 Pakistan 80 240,485,658
121 Grenada 79.34 126,183
122 Tunisia 79.22 12,458,223
123 Kyrgyzstan 79.09 6,735,347
124 Panama 79 4,468,087
125 Sudan 78.87 48,109,006
126 Chad 78.87 18,278,568
127 Seychelles 78.76 107,660
128 Oman 78.7 4,644,384
129 Kuwait 78.64 4,310,108
130 Indonesia 78.49 277,534,122
131 Papua New Guinea 78.49 10,329,931
132 Timor Leste 78.49 1,360,596
133 Ecuador 78.26 18,190,484
134 Palestine 77.69 5,371,230
135 Senegal 77.37 17,763,163
136 Comoros 77.07 852,075
137 Madagascar 76.79 30,325,732
138 British Virgin Islands 76.69 31,538
139 Bolivia 76.53 12,388,571
140 Uganda 76.42 48,582,334
141 Saudi Arabia 76.36 36,947,025
142 Egypt 76.32 112,716,598
143 India 76.24 1,428,627,663
144 Algeria 76 45,606,480
145 Kenya 75.2 55,100,586
146 Angola 75.1 36,684,202
147 Jamaica 75.08 2,825,544
148 Tanzania 74.95 67,438,106
149 Syria 74.41 23,227,014
150 Bangladesh 74.33 172,954,319
151 Zimbabwe 74.01 16,665,409
152 Burkina Faso 73.8 23,251,485
153 Saint Lucia 73.68 180,251
154 Mozambique 72.5 33,897,354
155 Burundi 72.09 13,238,559
156 Niger 70.82 27,202,843
157 Antigua And Barbuda 70.48 94,298
158 Saint Kitts And Nevis 70.48 47,755
159 Rwanda 69.95 14,094,683
160 Benin 69.71 13,712,828
161 Malawi 69.7 20,931,751
162 El Salvador 69.63 6,364,943
163 Botswana 69.45 2,675,352
164 South Africa 68.87 60,414,495
165 Lesotho 68.87 2,330,318
166 Eswatini 68.87 1,210,822
167 Eritrea 68.77 3,748,901
168 Zambia 68.43 20,569,737
169 Ethiopia 68.42 126,527,060
170 Djibouti 68.41 1,136,455
171 Nigeria 67.76 223,804,632
172 Cameroon 67.76 28,647,293
173 Somalia 67.67 18,143,378
174 Morocco 67.03 37,840,044
175 Namibia 66.19 2,604,172
176 Dominica 66.03 73,040
177 Sao Tome And Principe 65.22 231,856
178 Dr Congo 64.92 102,262,808
179 Saint Vincent And The Grenadines 63.42 103,698
180 Republic Of The Congo 62.97 6,106,869
181 Gabon 62.97 2,436,566
182 Yemen 62.86 34,449,825
183 Central African Republic 62.55 5,742,315
184 Belize 62.55 410,825
185 Honduras 62.16 10,593,798
186 Togo 59.83 9,053,799
187 Mali 59.76 23,293,698
188 Mauritania 59.76 4,862,989
189 South Sudan 58.61 11,088,796
190 Ghana 58.16 34,121,985
191 Ivory Coast 58.16 28,873,034
192 Guinea 53.48 14,190,612
193 Nicaragua 52.69 7,046,310
194 Gambia 52.68 2,773,168
195 Cape Verde 52.5 598,682
196 Guatemala 47.72 18,092,026
197 Sierra Leone 45.07 8,791,092
198 Liberia 45.07 5,418,377
199 Nepal 42.99 30,896,590

 

SOURCE: WORLD POPULATION REVIEW

