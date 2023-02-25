Love it or Hate it – 40% OFF Promo Code For ‘The Daily Squib Anthology’

LONDON - England - The Daily Squib Anthology is being offered at 40% off for a limited time with a promo code.

Holy Shizzazoes!!! Whatever that means? Curtis Press our publisher has very kindly created a limited time promo code offer of 40% off the retail price of the Daily Squib Anthology.

The woke hate us, but we can live with that. If you want to grab a copy sharpish before the promo code offer ends — now is the time.

GRAB YOUR COPY OF THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY HERE AT 40% OFF

https://curtis-press.com/product/the-daily-squib-anthology-from-2007-to-2022/

PROMO CODE: SQUIBCURTIS

Fifteen years of satire encapsulated in this anthology and lots of blood, sweat, tears and other bodily fluids were secreted to create this book that is the antithesis of all the soviet woke Stasi censorship and the cancel culture totalitarian fucks who want to murder art, literature, biology and history.

Stand up brothers and sisters, we must FIGHT together and SMASH the people who stamp on freedom of expression, democracy and artistic freedom.

The promo code won’t last for long, so come on grab a copy while the branding iron is still hot!!! Only a limited amount of copies are left that are signed first edition copies.

NO ‘SENSITIVITY READERS’ WERE ALLOWED NEAR THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY AND IF THEY EVER DARE TO COME NEAR OUR BOOK THEY BETTER BE WEARING A CUP…(term borrowed from Eddie r.i.p)