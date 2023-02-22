Begum Begged and Begged Was Finally Put to Bed

AL ROJ CAMP - Syria - ISIS bride Shamima Begum has been denied by the Home Office from retaining her British citizenship.

Shamima Begum begged, and begged to be let back into the UK but has lost an appeal against the revocation of her British citizenship, after MI5 contended that she continued to pose a threat to national security.

Ms Begum, now 23, fled the UK at the age of 15 to join the Islamic State (IS) terror group in Syria and had her British citizenship removed by the home secretary when she resurfaced in a refugee camp in 2019.

She mounted a legal challenge thanks to ruthless lawyers against the decision, arguing that MI5 was wrong to conclude she represents a threat to the British public.

One can only wonder who paid Begum’s legal costs? When asked about this, the BBC was strangely silent.