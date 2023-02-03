Militant Squad Member Ilhan Omar Taken Down

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - Squad member Ilhan Omar was finally taken down by GOP snipers in Congress on Thursday.

By
Waa Uraysa
-
ilhan omar
Washington D.C., U.S.A- March 15th, 2019: Congresswoman, Ilhan Omar speaking at the 2019 climate change rally in D.C.
daily squib anthology
daily squib anthology
daily squib anthology
daily squib anthology

She usually stalks the halls of Congress with an RPG on her shoulder and a suicide vest strapped to her hijab, but the days for this militant ‘squad’ member were numbered. The House voted to remove Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday, as she immediately pulled out the obligatory race card in her defence.

On Wednesday, the House took a procedural step to allow them to remove the Democrat from the committee, where she has held a seat since she was first sworn in as a member of Congress in 2019. Ms Omar has been accused of making antisemitic comments in the past. The vote was official on Thursday afternoon.

Fellow squad member and cute little chihuahua, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez yelped very loudly in a speech in support of her squad colleague, but alas her protestations went nowhere.

Don’t worry, ladies of the Squad, the fight continues…

Help us fight for democracy & freedom — you get unique DS goodies too …

ds-page-banner @DAILYSQUIB The real Daily Squib profile has been permanently shadow-banned by Twitter. We are now considered more dangerous than the Taliban (not shadow-banned) who beat and execute women in Afghanistan daily.
daily squib anthology
daily squib anthology
daily squib anthology
daily squib anthology

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR