Metallic Orbs Hovering Stationary Then Accelerating to Mach 2 in Less Than a Second?

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - Seeing metallic orbs accelerate to over Mach 2 speeds from a stationary position does bring up some questions.

Imagine seeing a metallic spherical object with no means of propulsion hover over a spot and not move, even in hurricane conditions, then suddenly accelerate to twice the speed of sound in less than a second. The existence of these metallic orbs are finally being revealed to the public.

In the video directly above, one can see the gravity waves adjust to the object’s movement within space. (01:01) These craft manipulate gravity to create propulsion.

The question is, why bring all this information forward to the public now, especially if it has been hidden for nearly 80 years?

Cui bono? Who benefits from the release of this information after the public, and US Congress, has been deceived for decades?

There are a lot of questions, and as yet…no answers.