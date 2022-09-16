Joy as Biden Approval Rating Finally Rises

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - Coming up to the Midterms in November there was joy amongst Democrats as Joe Biden's approval ratings have shown a rise.

Democrats have been celebrating as Joe Biden’s approval rating has finally risen by 0.003112% to 28% amongst Americans.

No one of course mentioned the disapproval rating in far-left socialist media outlets, which has increased to 72% from 65% in August.

“This is a positive shift in Biden’s tenure. The stock market is falling daily, sometimes by over 2,000 points per day, and huge increases in food inflation are hurting ordinary American families. CPI is soaring by over 8%, food inflation is over 13.5%, core consumer prices up by 6.5% and real average earnings down by over 2.8%. Job losses are increasing daily, and the Big Tech companies who engineered Biden’s elections have seen their stock prices decimated, losing trillions of dollars,” Nelson Bruhah, CNN anchor, hailed.

Joe Biden PANICS on stage trying to find exit— How is he always this lost?! pic.twitter.com/YeMN2szPiw — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 12, 2022

“One thing Joe has not lost though is his ability to sniff. He still loves smelling and snuggling up to unsuspecting victims like young children and Senator’s wives,” a White House aide revealed on MSNBC.

Here’s to the 2024 ticket…