FBI to Change Name to ‘Democrat Bureau of Investigations’

FLORIDA - USA - The White House announced the name change of the former FBI today.

The official name of the FBI is to change to Democrat Bureau of Investigations (DBI) the White House announced today as they set their agency on Trump once again. Along with their politically motivated unjustified attack on Roger Stone now The Don himself has been targeted.

Speaking away from Mar-a-Lago where DBI officers were ransacking his home, Trump was indignant: “Rosario, one of our maids told me that these DBI officers were queuing up outside Melania’s bedroom to sniff her panties. Some were even taking souvenirs to sell on eBay and Facebook marketplace. They broke into my safe, and looked through my shit.”

Joe Biden, who set the corrupted biased partisan agency on Trump said, “Today I appointed the Democrat Bureau of Investigations onto Trump again. Hillary, was of course spared of any investigation now or at any time in the future. Now, ‘scuse me, my colostomy bag just burst on to the carpet…nurse!”

Meanwhile, Trump supporters across the USA were naturally outraged at the treatment of their leader.

“Hyuck! Jesus, better come back soon to sort this shit out. We waitin’!” Daryl Gomer, 34, from Arkansas told Fox News.