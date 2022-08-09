Doubleplus Woke Announcement: Chocorat Increase by 25 grams

Woke Directive 37634-c chocorat increase announcement by Inner Party and Woke Web Monopoly Ministry.

Woke comrades, commissars, Bolsheviks, workers and proles.

Increase in Chocorat Woke Directive 37634-c was announced today via Big Brother in Silicon Valley.

The Great Reset Initiative in conjunction with the Inner Party will increase the chocorat to 25 grams this week.

Unpersons will not be permitted the chocorat increase but instead will be vaporised after submitting to a session of two-minute hate on the monopoly Social Thinkpol Network.

Due to the significance of the chocorat announcement, anyone seen committing thoughtcrime by the Thinkpol will be vapourised.

Hail Woke Brother.