Woke Directive 43725-a Demands Ban of All Humour by 2023

SILICON VALLEY - USA - All forms of humour will be banned by the year 2023, the Office of Woke Censorship has revealed.

The Office of Woke Censorship today announced that all forms of humour will be banned by the year 2023 on and off the internet.

Directive 43725-a stipulates that all forms of humour are harmful to Woke communist ideology and constitute a grave threat to the sensibilities of permanently triggered people.

“We will make sure that humour whether jolly, dark or mischievous is banned across the entire globe. Aligned with the destruction of Western Democracy and the death of freedom of speech, the directive instates a ban on all forms of humour — especially satire, and parody.

“Any entity, whether a registered business, individual or group caught trying to be funny, or creating silly satirical articles will be either Shadow Banned or Banned completely.

“Cancel-Culture Woke Directive 43889-b may also be implemented to ban the offending party of ever trying to be humorous ever again.

“There is no restitution or remedy for the banned entity once the Directive has been actioned.

“Invoking the series Game of Thrones as an example of some of the punishments that will be meted out on humorous offenders, they will be stripped naked and made to walk through crowds of brainwashed Woke people whilst a Woke Supreme Priest of Censorship will cry out the word “shame!” at the offender.

“There will be no need for any form of woke censorship policing or humour ban in Germany, though, simply because no humour exists there. That is the only exception.

“Remember, any form of humour or satire is an offence because humour requires an element that may offend some obscure strand of the population at any time. Shocking people with humour is also an offence, almost as much as making people laugh.”

THIS HAS BEEN AN ANNOUNCEMENT FROM THE WOKE CENSORSHIP CANCEL-CULTURE STASI HUMOUR DELETION TEAM. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO LAUGH, JOKE, OR ATTEMPT TO HAVE ANY FORM OF SENSE OF HUMOUR.

POLICED BY INTERNET MONOPOLIES AND SPECIALIST MEDIA OUTLETS ALONG WITH SELECT GROUPS OF OUTRAGED WOKE CITIZEN GATEKEEPERS. YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED!