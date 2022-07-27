You Don’t Like the Prices? Stop Fucking Spending Money

LONDON - England - The only way to stop the insane merry-go-round of eternal mass exploitation is to stop consuming.

In a mass consumerist consumption society people are programmed from birth to death to spend their money on useless shit. You are not only conditioned to be a tax slave but a spender; a cash cow consumer in a consumerist farm.

Can you break out of your programming to spend your money on useless tat that you accumulate over the period of your life? Well, in times of serious hyperinflation engineered to squeeze the consumer, you can overcome the indoctrination by simply not spending anymore money than is necessary for basic survival.

Because of the punishing system that was created to profit off your pitiful life’s labour as a tax cow consumerist worker bee, it will be initially painful for you to extricate yourself, but with some focused application and considered will power as well as knowledge one can push through the programming.

It’s quite easy really. STOP BUYING SHIT!

If everyone stopped buying stuff they don’t really need, then things would definitely change. Stop going to the cinema, stop paying for overpriced package holidays, stop shopping for crap. Take away their power to profit off you, and only then will they listen.