Bad Breath May Have Caused Tory Debate Presenter to Faint

LONDON - England - The latest Tory leadership debate between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss has been cancelled after the presenter fainted on air possibly due to a bad breath incident.

The TalkTV Tory debate, hosted by former Sky journalist Kate McCann, abruptly halted around halfway through after a loud crash was heard.

TalkTV said McCann was “fine” but investigators think a bout of severe halitosis may have sent McCann crashing to the floor.

“We are not pointing any fingers at any of the candidates during the debate, but Rishi Sunak was seen before the debate tucking into a large Indian garlic dish of some sort,” the channel added.

Thank god Kate McCann is okay…

