Cost of Living Crisis – Surprise! Inflation Up Again

The floundering Conservative government under the unelected autocrat Sunak is in the mire already, and to add to the shit box, inflation has risen again in December. This is after promises from Sunak and his Scrooge Chancellor that inflation would be reduced to 2% last year.

With claims that inflation fell recently, no one who is not an out-of-touch politician ever believed that baloney. Go to any shop and try to buy some food, and you will be shocked at the outrageous prices.

You can’t buy a fucking apple for less than £3.80 ($4.30) in London. Because the Tory government increased duty on alcohol, tobacco and fuel in December, inflation has risen once again according to the ONS.

This means the Bank of England will now increase interest rates once again, adding more misery to Britain’s mortgage holders and businesses.

Sunak promised to reduce inflation by the half of 2023, and now it is rising again.

As for the coming election, voters will punish the Tories severely not only for the cost of living crisis, but the insane immigration crisis that has inundated the tiny island of Britain