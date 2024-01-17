17.7 C
London
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
secret satire society
secret satire society
secret satire society
secret satire society
HomeWorldCost of Living Crisis - Surprise! Inflation Up Again
World

Cost of Living Crisis – Surprise! Inflation Up Again

LONDON - England - The inflation rate has risen again despite PM Rishi Sunak's promise to halve it last year.

Daily Squib
By Buster
buy squib book
Poverty And Hunger inflation

The floundering Conservative government under the unelected autocrat Sunak is in the mire already, and to add to the shit box, inflation has risen again in December. This is after promises from Sunak and his Scrooge Chancellor that inflation would be reduced to 2% last year.

With claims that inflation fell recently, no one who is not an out-of-touch politician ever believed that baloney. Go to any shop and try to buy some food, and you will be shocked at the outrageous prices.

You can’t buy a fucking apple for less than £3.80 ($4.30) in London. Because the Tory government increased duty on alcohol, tobacco and fuel in December, inflation has risen once again according to the ONS.

This means the Bank of England will now increase interest rates once again, adding more misery to Britain’s mortgage holders and businesses.

Sunak promised to reduce inflation by the half of 2023, and now it is rising again.

As for the coming election, voters will punish the Tories severely not only for the cost of living crisis, but the insane immigration crisis that has inundated the tiny island of Britain

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift For Christmas. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
spot_img
Previous article
WW3 Will Mostly Be Conventional and Robotic Warfare – Not Nukes
Next article
Tories Now Want to Send Illegal Migrants to Moon
Daily Squib
Busterhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

Start the New Year with an almighty bang! This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Now Reduced to Only £9.95

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2023.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.

Translate »