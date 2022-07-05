Cabinet Resignations: Goodbye Sunak and Javid!

LONDON - England - Boris Johnson's government is on the brink after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resign.

Thank god for that, the dead wood are ejecting themselves voluntarily from the Cabinet. Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak have left the Boris government.

A pinch too far

Rishi Sunak has left the Treasury and the British economy in a fucking dire mess. Don’t know what Sajid Javid did apart from wax his bald head every day — they used to call him the spit shine kid?

As for lying? Who tells the truth to snakes? If you don’t lie in parliament — you die.

All Boris has to do now is keep the assorted brutes, remoaners, backstabbers, plotters, EU agents, civil servant remoaners, and rest of the fuckers down for a while, so he can regroup.

Last chance saloon for Boris? Labour are getting ready to pounce. Meanwhile, the unelected EU Commission members are rubbing their hands with glee.