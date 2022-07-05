Cabinet Resignations: Goodbye Sunak and Javid!

Thank god for that, the dead wood are ejecting themselves voluntarily from the Cabinet. Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak have left the Boris government.
A pinch too far
Rishi Sunak has left the Treasury and the British economy in a fucking dire mess. Don’t know what Sajid Javid did apart from wax his bald head every day — they used to call him the spit shine kid?
As for lying? Who tells the truth to snakes? If you don’t lie in parliament — you die.
All Boris has to do now is keep the assorted brutes, remoaners, backstabbers, plotters, EU agents, civil servant remoaners, and rest of the fuckers down for a while, so he can regroup.
Last chance saloon for Boris? Labour are getting ready to pounce. Meanwhile, the unelected EU Commission members are rubbing their hands with glee.