Cabinet Resignations: Goodbye Sunak and Javid!

LONDON - England - Boris Johnson's government is on the brink after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resign.

By
Rhea Zyne
-
boris-johnson-knife

Thank god for that, the dead wood are ejecting themselves voluntarily from the Cabinet. Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak have left the Boris government.

A pinch too far

Rishi Sunak has left the Treasury and the British economy in a fucking dire mess. Don’t know what Sajid Javid did apart from wax his bald head every day — they used to call him the spit shine kid?

As for lying? Who tells the truth to snakes? If you don’t lie in parliament — you die.

All Boris has to do now is keep the assorted brutes, remoaners, backstabbers, plotters, EU agents, civil servant remoaners, and rest of the fuckers down for a while, so he can regroup.

Last chance saloon for Boris? Labour are getting ready to pounce. Meanwhile, the unelected EU Commission members are rubbing their hands with glee.

 

