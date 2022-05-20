Defiant Putin Will Soon Declare War

MOSCOW - Russia - Cancerous Putin has got nothing to lose now. Accordingly, he may declare war soon and bring in compulsory conscription.

NATO is involved in a proxy war by supplying Ukraine in its fight against Russia. In effect, there is little difference in fighting the enemy directly or indirectly, at the end of the day you are still fighting the enemy.

Putin may have cancerous tumours spreading all across his body and is being subjected to brutal chemical treatments, but he must not be underestimated by the West. Who is to say that Putin does not declare a state of emergency in Russia tomorrow and orders all men in the country to be conscripted? What has Putin got to lose now? He just doesn’t give a flying sideways fuck anymore.

Putin may have had some setbacks in Ukraine, but he is still in the driving seat. The Russian supermarkets are still brimming with food, and having junk food peddlers like McDonald’s leaving Russia is almost like a breath of fresh air. By declaring war, Putin will have the ability to forcibly conscript Russians, and with the sheer numbers alone despite poor weaponry and training, he could sweep across Ukraine and even more Baltic nations. Who is to say, he will stop there, when Finland, Poland and Sweden are prime targets?

The Third World War started some time ago, and has progressively worsened over time. From the September 11th 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, America was never the same again. The twin towers falling were a celebratory symbol of the hardships ahead for the new century, and was the Pearl Harbor event that was cited as being needed so badly in the Neocon manifesto Project For a New American Century, founded in 1997. The Iraq and Syrian wars were planned well before 2003, but the American people needed a catalyst, much like they needed to enter WW2 on December 7, 1941.

War is not always visible to the everyday masses going about their mundane lives, however we are in a permanent condition of war every day. Whether it is political, geopolitical, economic or proxy war, there is no escaping how the situation in 2022 is worsening daily. The covert wars eventually escalate, and when covert wars escalate they become overt wars. To have wars in regional parts of the globe is manageable, however when war spreads across the entire globe, or maybe a particular continent like Europe, then we are all in serious trouble.

Global resource scarcity is another factor that we are currently dealing with. China has been stockpiling 69% of the world’s corn, 60% of the world’s rice, and 51% of its wheat. The breadbasket of the world, Ukraine is not exporting grain anymore, and Putin is letting millions of tonnes of it rot in silos.

We are also seeing scarcity in many other essential goods, utilities and rare earth materials utilised for electronics. Water itself is now a rarity in some parts of the globe.

Sri Lankan’s have been rioting and looting for months now as food prices are unmanageable for millions of people. This is being repeated across the Developing and Third World nations and is only going to get worse as the supply/distribution lines further deteriorate.

To this end, many more countries will now scramble to secure the final finite resources in the globe, and we can be assured that global conflict will be the result of this final act. It’s only physics and common sense. We all live on an overpopulated planet with only a few finite resources left. When it’s gone, it’s gone.