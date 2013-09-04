Syria: Mohammed Saeed al-Sahhaf Back in Business

DAMASCUS - Syria - Who could forget the wonderfully opulent former Iraqi Information Minister, Mohammed Saeed al-Sahhaf, who has made a surprising comeback in Assad's regime.

According to reports coming from Damascus, Syria, tyrant Assad has hired the former Iraqi Information Minister to dole out some further punishment to the American infidel dogs.

Who could forget such gems as:

“My feelings – as usual – we will slaughter them all”

“God will roast their stomachs in hell at the hands of Iraqis.”

“We have destroyed 2 tanks, fighter planes, 2 helicopters and their shovels – We have driven them back.”

“We have them surrounded in their tanks”

“I speak better English than this villain Bush”

“We will kill them all……..most of them.”

“When we were making the law, when we were writing the literature and the mathematics the grandfathers of Blair and little Bush were scratching around in caves”