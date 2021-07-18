Freedom Day: There is Nothing to See Here Folks

“On this momentous day — Freedom Day, I speak to you from self-isolation because for the third time this month I have contracted COVID-19,” the Health Secretary, Sajid Javid told reporters via Zoom.

Amidst a raging global viral pandemic, some form of normalcy is craved, not only by the ordinary masses but by some members of the cabinet.

“The scientists say no, so we say yes. Okay, people will die, but they’ve been dying for centuries. It’s a fact of life, is it not?” Javid explains, coughing profusely.