WINDSOR - England - Witnesses say they saw the Duke of Edinburgh shooting off into heaven in a bright orange Dodge Charger.

Multiple witnesses, on the morning of Prince Philip’s death at 99-years-old, say they saw the Duke of Edinburgh embarking on his final joyride to heaven.

On a sunny spring morn, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh decided to pop his clogs and leave this world behind.

Alfie Grinshaw, 51, from East Twichfield, Suffolk, was on a day trip to Windsor Castle when he witnessed the Duke of Edinburgh lifting off in a bright orange, Dukes of Hazzard, General Lee, Dodge Charger.

“I was just tucking into my cheese and pickle sarnie when I heard this almighty whoosh! It was the Duke himself, and he had a great big smile on his face as he sat in the General Lee. He honked the horn, you know the one from the Dukes of Hazzard, and lifted off into the sky like a clap of thunder.”

Mavis Dibbles, 84, from Framlingham, said she also saw the Duke shooting off in the General Lee.

“I almost expected Rosco P. Coltrane and Boss Hog to come around the corner chasing him. The Duke seemed eager to get away,” she revealed.

This really did happen, you can believe the witnesses, it really is true…