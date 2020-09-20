American Socialists Once Again Triggered After Ruth Bader Ginsburg Death

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - Angry radical American socialists have been severely triggered by Trump's move to quickly install a Republican in the Supreme Court after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

While Trump is about to fill the vacant spot in the Supreme Court with a Republican after Ruth Bader Ginsburg popped her clogs, the Democrats are getting triggered all over the place.

Some are now encouraging extreme violence, and others are simply so triggered they are doing themselves harm.

President Donald Trump is promising to put forth a female nominee in the coming week to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, pushing the Republican-controlled Senate to consider the pick without delay.

They have a lovely beet salad at the Bel-Air Hotel. pic.twitter.com/4bhkSoOo4s — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 19, 2020

Watching American socialists, or socialists of any kind being triggered is an extremely enjoyable experience.

“The clip with the Democrat woman in her car being triggered is about the funniest things I have seen in a long time. I could watch that clip on loop forever and still never get bored,” one amused American revealed.

Of course, the most famous of triggerings occurred on the day of President Trump’s election announcement with a Democrat woman publicly weeping in front of thousands of people. The woman had a full mental breakdown right in front of the cameras just after the announcement came through that Trump had won the election in 2016, just as many Democrats could not believe that Hillary Clinton had lost the election.

If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire fucking thing down. — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) September 19, 2020

It is certain that during and after the 2020 election process, many Democrats will continue to be triggered and resort to violence.