How America Cursed Itself With Slavery

LOS ANGELES - USA - The cycle of violence continues in American cities blighted by racial hatred and disparity. This is the curse of America.

America, the country, the nation, is a cursed piece of land, and it will never shake off its curse of African Americanism.

You can have a beautiful juicy apple but if it’s riddled with maggots, what good is it?

The biggest genocide of course, was that of the Native Americans, who were systematically murdered en masse in history’s largest human purge, but the most outstanding and virile curse for America is the African American, and the nation will never be able to lift it, simply because too much horror has already passed under the bridge.

Slavery, has been a tool for many great empires, from the Ancient Greeks, Babylonians to the Romans, and Ottomans, but those great empires eventually fizzled out, and so did their slaves. The American Empire was built off the back of African slaves, and without them, the United States of America would not be the greatest industrialised nation in the world. No other country in the world can come close to the peak of American superiority in building up their material wealth and cities.

The only problem is, is that America is cursed, and they will never find a cure for the curse of African Americanism, as it goes against everything that America wants to be, and stands for.

BREAKING NEWS: Black Lives Matter protestors attacking police cars on 101 freeway in LA during #GeorgeFloyd protest @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/iMYnFU2mO6 — Liz Habib (@LizHabib) May 28, 2020

Today, the African American brings fear to many, they are mostly greeted with dread, and trepidation. It is the age-old reputation that precedes the curse of the African American, one of wrongdoing, violence, aggression, anger and theft. This is why the white police officer puts his knee on the African American, because he has seen so many times the anger and hatred to his kind. The police officer knows his career is probably over, but he also knows he has had enough of beating his head upon a brick wall, what he perceives as the wall of ‘African American insolence’, and he has seen only too often others who have been at the end of African American violence.

The prisons are over-represented by the African Americans, despite crimes reported on television avoiding at all costs to describe the race of the perpetrator of any given crime, most people nod their heads in silence when they eventually see who committed the crime.

Affirmative Action in America is something that tried to solve the problem by giving high-end jobs to African Americans whether they were qualified for the job or not. This was another curse on America, and the socialism bled through to decay in the system, and cities like Detroit became its solution.

How does one ever solve this problem? Unless a time machine is built and the American settlers were told not to depend on slavery from Africa, and the African tribe leaders were not so eager to sell their own people as slaves for guns, rum and blankets, there may never be a solution.

Genetically speaking, and in IQ, there are major differences in those of African descent and Europeans, however within a so-called ‘enlightened world’, should that matter?

“African Americans constantly think that something is owed to them by the ‘white man’. The whites, are perpetually scared of the angry blacks, who seem to have this endless anger that can tip off at any time. In America, there is no in between, no gris gris, just hot and cold, going from one extreme to another,” one regular Joe commentated.

To have groups like ‘Black Lives Matter’ is an irrelevance, because everyone generally knows that all humans matter from every race. The fact that this group is distinguishing one race over another, is one that brings forth a message of superiority over other races, and that ‘black lives matter over other races’ and other races do not count as much. In other words, this is about power play, and as many see it, these groups want to supersede other races, and extend their power over others, as opposed to some sort of equal footing.

The only way there will be equal footing would be a society which actually promoted humans through their abilities/merit, and not Affirmative Action, or privilege, or sordid favours, or looks, or corruption. This idealistic view on society may one day come into fruition, but as long as power play is in effect, it will not.

The African American curse will continue, and the battles will increase in voracity, until each side realises that hurting another, only hurts oneself.

A quote from the great U.S. President, Abraham Lincoln, best explains the age-old disparity between the two races.

During his famous debates with Sen. Stephen Douglas, Lincoln explained to the crowd: