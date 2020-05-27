Democrats Would Rather Vote For Jack the Ripper Than Trump

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - Democrats have revealed they would rather vote for Jack the Ripper and Joe Biden than Donald Trump in the next election.

Apparently Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) would still vote for Joe Biden even if it was proven that he sexually assaulted his accuser, Tara Reade, but during the Justice Kavanaugh (Republican) kerfuffle, Omar was completely the opposite way and wanted his testicles delivered on a cocktail stick despite there being no evidence of any wrongdoing.

Sure, these are double standards by the democrats, who used to be known as liberal, but now are pretty much radical anti-Trump haters.

I would vote for Joe Biden if he boiled babies and ate them. SOURCE

The above quote came from another celebrated American socialist columnist, who is the darling of the democrat literary circle jerk.

Naturally, if anyone who was not a socialist pseudo-communist feminist lesbian writer wrote that, there would be serious outrage, and their careers would be over, but her words are instead celebrated, and she is lauded.

“I would rather vote for Jack the Ripper, than Trump! I would be willing to overlook what Jack did to those women, so that Trump would be voted out in the November elections,” another #metoo activist and democrat voter revealed.