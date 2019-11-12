Humans have been living in tiny cages in places like Hong Kong for decades, but now capsule living is coming to the West.

This is where the human race is gearing towards simply due to over breeding, where space is now at a premium, and finite resources are being completely depleted from the earth.

“We are now indoctrinating young people to be happy to live in tiny capsules. This is an unfortunate symptom of over breeding and little or no planning for the future of the planet,” a lecturer at UCLA revealed.

Overpopulation only creates misery for all aspects of life and nature, as humans encroach on natural habitats, they displace the natural world. Unfettered breeding by populations that cannot afford to have children creates a vicious cycle of poverty, pollution and terrorism amongst the disenfranchised.

There is nothing good to say about overpopulation, and if the earth is to survive the next 40 years, there will have to be a vast reduction in numbers otherwise the entire human race will face an extinction event. If the upper estimate of species numbers is true – that there are 100 million different species co-existing with us on our planet – then between 10,000 and 100,000 species are becoming extinct each year.

To make people happy to live in tiny capsules, is a triumph in indoctrination, such is the strength of the techniques utilised by the current controllers.

Through clever and constant application of propaganda, people can be made to see paradise as hell, and also the other way round, to consider the most wretched sort of life as paradise. People in the West today are so malleable and obedient that they follow orders with exquisite subservience.

We even see today’s Western university students actively protesting against human freedoms, and celebrating their own censorship, such is the dumbed down nature of a generation that has been heavily controlled through Sovietized indoctrination techniques utilised by the education systems.

After living in capsules, what will there be left? Naturally, the progression may well delve into voluntary euthanasia, or maybe compulsory. How about eating insects, and maggots for protein? This is already being touted by the controllers for the malleable youth, to a future of happy munching of bugs and worms to save the planet. Naturally, those at the top of the pyramid will be dining on fine gourmet not available to the masses in the future.

If these idiotic morons only cast their eyes to the developing nations and third world, where the real problem of overpopulation and pollution is really occurring, they would see for themselves that places like China and India are the real problem, yet they dare not utter a word for fear of being politically incorrect.

The West and developed nations, in their liberal socialist stupor can only be deemed as useless in the fight to save the planet, instead of acting with haste, they are caught in their own self-importance and politically correct ineptitude.

In other words — we’re all fucked because of these idiots.