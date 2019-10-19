Whenever a Tory steps on a piece of dog shit in the street they now call out the name of Oliver Letwin.
Once again the Remainer parliament has scuppered a vote on the new Boris Johnson Brexit deal, thanks to a corrupt Speaker of the House, and the smirking puss ball, Letwin.
Constantly under attack from EU operatives within the UK, and EU agents within parliament, as well as the EU from Brussels directly, the British government is fighting for its very survival.
It is not just the survival of the government in question but the very mantle of democracy in Britain that is under threat by these nefarious forces within and without.
We are now in a state of emergency, because if Brexit is not delivered by October 31, there will be a crisis in politics, and democracy in Britain for the next thirty to forty years. Millions of people will never vote again, because they will have seen the EU Referendum result dishonoured. There may be civil disorder and riots daily for the next thirty years, simply because the sheer anger over a Brexit betrayal will eventually boil over. If one’s vote does not count any more what does?
EU operatives masquerading as British MPs have tried to block Brexit with a Benn ‘Surrender Act’ and a Letwin Amendment working hand in hand with their bosses in Brussels.
There have been numerous legal cases brought by EU agents operating in Britain to thwart Brexit and to corrupt the rule of law to aid the EU.
Under these conditions alone, the combined forces of government that have not been compromised must join together to thwart the operations of these seditious agents who are actively working to aid the Sovereign’s enemies here and abroad.
STATE OF EMERGENCY – 30 DAYS
