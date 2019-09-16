“We have shown your Trump to be a weakling, a pathetic mouse crying like a girl in the corner. He is now hiding in his hole, the little pig. Iran has shown how weak and gay Americans are they cannot fight they cannot shoot they instead are too scared to do anything to us. We show them up every day, we bomb them, we take their people hostage, we shoot their drones down they sit there like cowards yellow comforting each other crying like big babies!” the Navy commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard, Commodore Alireza Tangsiri told Tehran news today.

Every second, every minute of inaction from the Americans seems to embolden the Iranian regime, and it is as if they are begging for someone to retaliate against their attacks.

There is still no conclusive proof the Iranians attacked the Saudi Abqaiq oil refinary over the weekend, however US Intelligence services have a good idea who the perpetrator was.

Unnamed US officials have been speaking to the New York Times, ABC and Reuters. One official said there were 19 points of impact on the targets and the attacks had come from a west-north-west direction – not Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen, which lies to the south-west of the Saudi oil facilities. BBC News

Only time will tell if anything happens over the Iranian threat.