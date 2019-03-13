The feudal lords of Westminster are every day closing off any signs of democracy in Britain, as is the case by blocking a No Deal Brexit.

Any form of a Real Brexit will now have been thwarted leaving the only option to stay in the EU.

Remaining in the EU is what the parliamentarians have been working on for months by utilising guerilla tactics that contravene the result of the EU referendum result which has been left standing since 2016.

The result is a complete deterioration in the British democratic position. Many former voters will never vote again in the UK because there is no point in doing so.

The only option left because of the treachery of a bunch of rogue remainer MPs on the Brussels payroll, is now to stay in the EU, or to take Theresa May’s deal and stay in the EU.

On June 23, 2016, 17.4 million people voted to leave the EU, but they were discounted. The vote of all those people were completely discarded, and Britain is now being run by feudal rogue MPs who have hijacked the people’s vote.