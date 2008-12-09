Spartans Takeover Greece

THERMOPYLAE - Greece - Massive riots which have erupted all over Greece may be a sign that ancient Sparta has finally awakened after many thousands of years of dormancy.

Greek state officials are quaking in fear after three days of rioting and violence that resemble a bygone era evoking images of bloody battles along mountain passes and arrows slamming against approaching phalanx shields.

The pitch battles between the disenfranchised anarchists illustrate the point that there is still some life left in the populations of some countries.

In Britain today, a land where the people have been brought to their knees by their Pavlovian masters and had all their life and soul drained out of their being by the PC Health and Safety Nazis and Socialist architects of doom — there is no more fight left.

There is some fight left in some other countries and even though they will soon be crushed by the machine — at least they tried.

The battle of Thermopylae resulted in the defeat of the Spartans who were outnumbered by the Persians by a large ratio but even with the odds against the Spartans they managed to heroically hold off the invaders for three days.

The significance of the battles that are now raging in Greece are symptomatic of many factors of which the authorities and governmental agencies will never understand.

The utter hopelessness that pervades the unknown generation, the lost children who have inherited a world of no hope, no jobs, no sense of belonging and no sense of purpose.

The British people who are entrenched in a nanny-state system that dictates everything to its citizens is a lost cause with no fight left. The brainwashed zombies that inhabit this land would rather turn a blind eye to their impotence and ineffectual status of ‘useless eaters’ as the controllers dictate every facet of their soulless lives; a land where to revolt as a high ranking official calmly urinates in the cold soup of inequity is seen as a no-no of the highest order. Subservience to a system that beats people with the stick of obedience daily and leaves people with no way of ever escaping their place in poverty or class system is part of British culture and is cherished by the slaves who are happy in their servitude.

There was, however, one brief moment when the British people were awakened from their stupor for one last jaunty escapade into freedom, soon to be snuffed out like an unholy flame forever — yes, the wonderful Poll Tax riots of 1990.