Wimbledon: Serena Williams Shock Loss to Harmony Tan

LONDON - England - Wimbledon was witness to a true shock as female tennis champion Serena Williams was beaten by a rank outsider.

Serena Williams lost in three sets to Harmony Tan on her return to grand-slam tennis on a memorable day for British players at Wimbledon.

Tan who is ranked at world No 115 is only 4’3″ and was no match for Williams’ superior strength but still prevailed.

Williams’ dramatic deciding-set tie-break defeat to French world number 115 Harmony Tan concluded the Centre Court action, which started with Iga Swiatek winning her 36th consecutive match – breaking the 21st century record set by Venus Williams in 2000 – and was followed by Rafael Nadal winning in four sets.

In her press conferences after the defeat, Williams insisted that she has no idea exactly how long she intends to continue competing in tennis championships.

The second-day events in SW19 were certainly spectacular, with some real surprises.