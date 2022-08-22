Russian Scientists Working Day and Night to Create Putin 2.0

MOSCOW - Russia - Russian scientists are going to completely transfer the mind of Vladimir Putin into a robot.

The pictures and videos of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin show his deteriorating health daily on news clips broadcast all over the globe. However much the Kremlin tries to hide the fact that Putin is on borrowed time, and is suffering from a major terminal illness, the fact of the situation leaks out daily.

Professor Artyom Semyonov, a pioneering Kremlin scientist, has ordered the urgent creation of Putin 2.0 to transfer the mind of the ailing physical human form of Vladimir Putin completely into a digital robot of the Russian leader, the TASS news agency revealed on Monday.

“We are successfully transferring the mind of our supreme Russian leader into a robot. The robot is powered by Polonium-210, something our leader is very familiar with. We have Russia’s greatest scientists, technology whizz kids working on this project 24-hours a day.

“Most of the work has already been accomplished, and when the final transfer process is complete, the entire essence of Vladimir Putin will be transferred to the robot. When the human physical version ends its cell life and dies, Vladimir will simply wake up as the robot creation.”

The Putin 2.0 robot will be an AI assisted sentient being with the total brain scanned map of Vladimir Putin. Every signal pathway, neuron and dendrite has been mapped and recreated in the robot.

There are fears that the Putin 2.0 robot could be replicated and deployed en masse.