The Daily Squib Announces Pre-orders For Book

LONDON - England - The Daily Squib publisher Curtis Press is taking pre-orders for our first book.

The Daily Squib Anthology 2007 – 2022 first 150 copies will be signed by the author and will include 138 pages of Grade A satire that will publish previously internet censored material.

You can pre-order your copy here

If you order now, send a screengrab to editorial (at) dailysquib.co.uk and your name will be put in a hat to win an Amazon Fire tablet. (No terms or conditions apply)

Remember folks, if the apocalypse occurs after the book is delivered to you, the pages can be used as toilet paper in the event you run out of the real stuff.