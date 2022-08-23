Latest Daily Squib Podcast Episode – Anyone Can Listen

LONDON - England - You can listen to the latest podcast episode by the Daily Squib editor here.

Och aye, this podcasting lark is not an easy thing to do. It is quite demanding because recording vocals in a decent way with the right compression, levels and all the other blah, blah stuff is rather tiresome, but it is a new direction for the Squib, therefore ahead we plough on.

In the latest episode a certain movie is referenced. Wonder if you can guess which one it is? In fact, the B-film was so bad that it was actually brilliant.

There is also a completely improvised insanely noisy guitar solo in there somewhere, as well as a few philosophical words to bring an element of thought in to the otherwise silly bits.

You can listen to the podcast here

