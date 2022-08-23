Latest Daily Squib Podcast Episode – Anyone Can Listen

Och aye, this podcasting lark is not an easy thing to do. It is quite demanding because recording vocals in a decent way with the right compression, levels and all the other blah, blah stuff is rather tiresome, but it is a new direction for the Squib, therefore ahead we plough on.
In the latest episode a certain movie is referenced. Wonder if you can guess which one it is? In fact, the B-film was so bad that it was actually brilliant.
There is also a completely improvised insanely noisy guitar solo in there somewhere, as well as a few philosophical words to bring an element of thought in to the otherwise silly bits.
