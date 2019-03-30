Psychologists at the Institute of Psychology and Psychiatry in Zurich, Switzerland are thinking of renaming Stockholm syndrome as Brexit syndrome.

“Stockholm syndrome is a condition which causes hostages to develop a psychological alliance with their captors as a survival strategy during captivity. It is the same syndrome we are seeing some British people who are called Remainers adopting with their EU captors. It was a toss up between Battered Wife syndrome and Stockholm syndrome, and we chose the latter as a valid description of the UK population,” Professor Ernst Mueller, revealed in his latest diagnostic paper.

One could even conclude that many British people are masochists and enjoy being punished daily by an overbearing soviet superstate.

“It is certainly in the British nature to obey without question and to be ruled over by a bullying master. It happened with the Romans, Normans, and even the Vikings had a good go at it. There is always an element of any population who are subservient slaves, and that’s what these Remainers are. They do not want freedom, democracy or sovereignty and abhor these things, to them freedom is misery because it entails making their own decisions. They would much rather betray their own nation than embrace freedom or sovereignty.”

The term ‘Stockholm syndrome’ was first used by the media in 1973 when four hostages were taken during a bank robbery in Stockholm, Sweden. The hostages defended their captors after being released and would not agree to testify in court against them.

Stockholm syndrome is paradoxical because the sympathetic sentiments that captives feel towards their captors are the opposite of the fear and disdain which an onlooker might feel towards the captors.

Brexit could also be compared to a prisoner who has become institutionalised. This is one of the saddest syndromes as it relates to prisoners who have been in jail so long they cannot function in the real world anymore and have to go back to prison even though their sentence may be over. Institutionalisation also occurs with soldiers in the army, as they are so used to being told what to do all the time, when they leave the army they cannot cope with life, and have to go back.

In all of these circumstances and syndromes, we must contend with a level of brainwashing that is present, and this is certainly true of Remainers in Britain today. Many of these sad people have been indoctrinated in EU propaganda from infancy and are now automatons owned lock, stock and barrel by the EU controllers.

The other variable is monetary, and the EU has many operatives on the payroll working in the British parliament who do not care one iota about their own nation but only about the money. These Remainer operatives would happily sell their children to laboratories for scientific experiments without a bat of the eyelid for money. If they can do that, why would they care about democracy or the sovereign status of the UK?

“We will adjust the term Stockholm syndrome within the medical dictionary and utilise the term ‘Brexit syndrome’ from now on. It is time the condition was updated,” the professor added.

The prison door is open yet the prisoners refuse to leave or accept freedom.