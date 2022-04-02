Living With Covid? How About Fucking Dying of Covid Instead

We’re supposed to be living with Covid these days. Yeah, it’s mainly because the government practically bankrupted itself during the fucking lockdowns, either that or some very poor choices were made by our greasy haired Chancellor of the Exchequer and we are all suffering the consequences now.

The thing is, the pandemic never stopped. In fact, it’s getting worse because no one wears masks anymore apart from the diligent ones. Boris got bogged down in Partygate so he said fuck it let them all get infected. He lifted all restrictions to detract from the Partygate nonsense that nearly brought down the government. With no more restrictions, infections are soaring and due to the high cost of free lateral flow tests, the bankrupt treasury halted those, meaning no one knows what the hell is going on. It’s like a double fuckin’ whammy.

The worst part of this dereliction of care is that unless someone somewhere in government does something, the shit is going to escalate beyond any point of return. We have all these multiple variants banding around mixing with each other, Covid xyz, Covid abc, Covid this and Covid that. The real chart of infected is probably a 90° line up exponentially increasing at an r rate of 10.

Sure, it’s only mild, no one is getting sick you say. Yes, but what happens if one of these dastardly microbes decides to mutate into something really deadly and potent? Are you going to wear a mask then or just take it all into your lung tissue so it can shred your lungs from the inside out? What about people with underlying medical conditions?

What about the longterm effects of being infected with Covid? Some scientists say it shrinks the brain, causes longterm fatigue and can linger in the body for months. Who fucking knows anymore? One scientist says one thing and another says something else. Living with a shrinking brain? We’ll soon have a population of dumbed down idiots stuck in front of their TVs watching Strictly Come Dancing and antique show reruns for eternity (oh, shit).

We are not living with Covid, we are fucking dying of Covid and all the government is doing is watching from afar. Let them die of Covid. Let them get infected. They don’t like Covid rules. It’s all about the money. Making money to pay more tax is hugely important to the programmed masses therefore they have been given the freedom to continue their tax-slavery and die from Covid as well. How worthless is your pitiful life that you value money over it? Essentially, we are not defeating this virus but allowing it to mutate ad infinitum. We get freedom, but so does the virus, and soon enough it is going to mutate to perfection because it is being allowed to increase its capacity to learn from each person it infects. You want the perfect killing machine? You allow it to learn and adapt without any threats.