Ah, the Daily Squib’s Only Day Off – April Fool’s Day

Aye, it’s that time of the year where the Squib staff take a single day off from the job. It’s not that we can write much satire these days anyway without being given a site policy violation by you-know-who, that almighty monopoly that now controls everything on the Internets. We try of course to squeeze through the cracks with various linguistic gymnastics but even then things are getting harder for satirists and shall we say comedians these days. We have recently been focusing on the Ukraine war so that detracts somewhat. Anyway, enough moaning, enjoy April 1st, we will be down the pub getting totally bladdered.