ADFORUM OFFERS ITS SERVICES FREE TO UKRAINIAN AGENCIES AND PRODUCTION COMPANIES

PARIS - France - AdForum has announced that it will open its online platform and services free of charge to all Ukrainian agencies and production companies indefinitely.

Agency presence on AdForum.com is usually membership-based and delivers international visibility among potential clients and agency search consultants through the ability to showcase their creative work.

AdForum attracts more than 4 million unique annual visitors from the global advertising and marketing community.

The package includes access to AdForum’s Creative Library, a database of over 200,000 creative campaigns. Ukrainian agencies will be able to add their own work and use existing campaigns for research.

The news follows AdForum’s recent decision to offer Ukrainian agencies free entry to its PHNX Awards. Under the current system, agencies pay for entries if they make it to the shortlist (initial entry is free). This charge will be waived for Ukrainian entrants.

AdForum CEO Philippe Paget said: “As incredible as it seems, from our contacts with them we know that many Ukrainian agencies and production companies are still working. But we also know that they’re struggling. We hope this gesture may help them to stay engaged with the global community and find new clients now or in the future.”