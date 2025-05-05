Democrats Think it’s Great Idea For Trump to Reopen Alcatraz Prison

The far leftist Democrats of America have actually agreed on a Trump idea for a change. President Trump wants to reopen Alcatraz prison for “repeat criminal offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than misery and suffering.”

“We agree with Trump totally. He can reopen Alcatraz, and when we get elected, we’ll put him in there,” Hillary Clinton said on Monday, chuckling like a deranged hyena.

If Trump was to be put in a prison that he himself reopened and refurbished, one could say that would be a double blow to his ego, and the Dems are salivating at the very thought of it.

“Yep, imagine that! When he leaves office, we’ll rustle up some other bogus criminal acts he committed by weaponising the judicial system, and come up with some more charges. He’s a convicted felon already, so it ain’t gonna take much,” a Democrat Party insider revealed.

Hollywood is also really excited about the prospect of Trump being put in Alcatraz. The woke, socialist leaning film industry could make a remake of the famous Clint Eastwood film, Escape from Alcatraz, this time starring Trump.

“We got some good scripts in already. This time, though, when Trump says “I just hate …” he gets jumped by a pack of them, and they beat the living shit out of him. Then, when he tries to escape, he doesn’t get far and is shot in the back. He’s taken back to the prison and eventually dies there after thirty years. Oh shit, I just gave away the entire plot of the movie, oy vey, why do I always do that, what the fuck is wrong with me?” celebrated Hollywood producer, Bud Schwackerman, told the Movie Times magazine.