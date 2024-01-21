17.7 C
London
Sunday, January 21, 2024
secret satire society
secret satire society
secret satire society
secret satire society
HomeEntertainmentLiving Legends of Aviation Prince Harry Enjoys New Title
Entertainment

Living Legends of Aviation Prince Harry Enjoys New Title

LOS ANGELES - USA - The Living Legends of Aviation awards inducted another living legend into its annals this week.

Daily Squib
By FitzroyJibbs
buy squib book
living legends of aviation prince harry

What’s it like to be part of the living legends of aviation, or just a leg end? Ask Prince Harry, who is now wallowing in his new title despite flying only for 20 weeks in the RAF as a gunner in a piloted Apache helicopter.

“I was effectively being chauffeured around by this amazing pilot for my 20-week tour of Afghanistan, and all I had to do was pull a trigger if I saw any rag heads. I personally don’t know the first thing about flying those bloody things, especially as the maths and stuff you have to learn is way over my simple brain. Well, I got the prize now — living legends of aviation — and the actual pilots in combat who deserved the prize did not get jack shit. You may ask yourself why?” the errant prince boasted after the magnificent ceremony.

Buzz Aldrin went to the fucking moon; Prince Harry was a gunner in Afghanistan for 20 weeks.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift For Christmas. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
spot_img
Previous article
What is the Only G20 Nation That Does Not Make Its Own Virgin Steel?
Next article
The Tyrants are Scared – Gun Regulation Coming to US
Daily Squib
FitzroyJibbshttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

Start the New Year with an almighty bang! This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Now Reduced to Only £9.95

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2023.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.

Translate »