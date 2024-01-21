17.7 C
London
Sunday, January 21, 2024
The Tyrants are Scared – Gun Regulation Coming to US

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - The tyrants are getting fearful, and this is why they are coming for America's guns with gun regulation.

By Johnny Minuteman
When tyranny comes to town it will come with a smiling face and be 'concerned' for your own safety

For tyranny to truly flourish in any nation, the civilian masses must be disarmed with gun regulation. Hitler and Stalin knew that, and now the socialist Americans who are in key step with China and the WEF know that. Socialists/communists are essentially control freaks on speed, they have to have every facet of your life under their control and if they don’t get that, well, there’s trouble.

Totalitarian Tiptoe

This is why the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School for Public Health is laying out a plan to disarm all Americans, first with little petty regulations, then with full force complete gun regulation.

“You can’t just ban guns just like that because all the kooks and right wing nut jobs will start shooting. You do it piecemeal slowly, a bit here, a bit there, until it’s too late, and they lost their gun rights,” an anti-gun lobbyist revealed about the plan.

The policy recommendations made by the study include regulating the public carry of firearms, prohibiting “paramilitary” activity, enacting unconstitutional red flag laws that remove due process, and finally repealing state-level pre-emption laws.

Gun control groups are so frustrated at not being able to pass laws through Congress that they have started looking to local jurisdictions to pass their legislative priorities banning firearms and limiting ammunition. This nefarious strategy mirrors the Soros district-attorney campaigns.

“Mr. and Mrs. America! We will have your guns one way or another. How else are we going to shepherd you and your families into the FEMA camps we prepared? Don’t worry, folks, we are stockpiling enough body bags for those undesirables to sleep in forever,” another anti-gun lobbyist commented, giggling his ass off.

When tyranny comes to town it will have a smiling face, and be ‘concerned for your safety’ by taking away your last rights to defend yourself — from tyranny.

Johnny Minutemanhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

