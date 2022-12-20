James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of the Water

If you are thinking of taking the family, or friends, or partner to a film of this calibre, you must, and we insist…must…watch it on IMAX 3D. As a piece of work created by Cameron and his crew it is an amazing experience with 3D on an IMAX screen.

Folks, in these times of utter depression and misery, this is what we need, an escape from the burden of reality, and it is James Cameron’s meticulous cinematic wizardry that will take you into a fantasy world of blue for three hours and twelve minutes. Hollywood needs to move in this direction of creating grand entertaining fiction.

The message pretty much given in this sequel is that humans generally suck shit, sure not all humans but especially the corporate military industrial complex conglomerate monopoly business people who basically bulldoze over everything to build fucking car parks and shopping malls over nature reserves and native homes.

This is basic cowboys and Injuns stuff. The good guys are obviously the natives and the bad guys are the harpoon gun toting cowboys.

As for Edie Falco from the Sopranos, we were expecting her to suddenly come out with a plate of gabagool, and chastise Tony for the latest whacking of some wise guy.

The dialogue? Forget about that; sure it’s simple but that is not what the film is about. Films like this are about pure action and visual entertainment with an underlying message — that’s it.

The amount of processing power to render this film must have been huge. The CGI at points did have its flaws, but for a fantasy sci-fi the attention to detail was pore deep, like pores in the skin texture and lighting effects. The human to alien interaction was almost perfect, there was not much textural or granular difference, although in 3D, sometimes the tracking or frame rate was a little jumpy.

If you don’t detest humans after watching this, then you ain’t human. You must go and watch this film, a serious addition to Cameron’s backlog. It is the perfect seasonal entertainment that will entertain.