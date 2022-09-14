New “Trans-Hulk: High School Janitor” Series Hits Screens in December

LOS ANGELES - USA - Trans-Hulk is the latest Marvel creation to rival She-Hulk and The Hulk.

If anyone has ever had the misfortune to watch a few minutes of She-Hulk Attorney at Law will confess, to have your eyeballs shaved with a rusty razor blade and your mouth force-fed fresh lava from a newly erupted volcano would be preferable.

We had The Hulk, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, now the creators of this terrible mess have come up with Trans-Hulk: High School Janitor.

The new Marvel character is a janitor at a Los Angeles High School where ‘they’ conducts ‘their’ daily duties like changing light bulbs and mopping floors.

“I am thrilled by this news about Trans-Hulk. Thank you, Marvel, for being so inclusive. I actually watched the pilot episode where Trans-Hulk pushes an entire wet mop up the ass of a transphobic High School senior taunting ‘them’ while ‘they’ were mopping the gym floor,” Marvel super fan, Arty Quint, 18, from Los Angeles, revealed at a recent Comic Con meeting.

Producer, Janine Butcher, revealed to Hollywood Week that the series will bring trans issues to more children, and that is her ultimate goal.

“I used to be a man myself, but now I am a full woman. I had my male genitals completely removed so that I could be a woman. If anyone says I ain’t a woman I will beat the living shit outta you. Raaaaaawr! We want more naive, innocent kiddies to mutilate their bodies after being persuaded by people like me.”

Trans-Hulk: High School Janitor will hold its world premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on December 15, 2022. The series will debut on Disney+ on December 18, 2022, and will consist of nine episodes, concluding on February 13 2023.