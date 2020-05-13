FruitToo – Abused Fruit in Fruit Porn Advert Demand Justice For Fruit

LONDON - England - A new fruit porn advert created by advertising agency PLAY, has the #FruitToo movement up in arms, as well as puritanical TV censors.

A new fruit porn advert showing fruit getting fingered and squirting their juices all over the place has brought on the ire of the #FruitToo movement, as well as puritanical censors.

“I felt violated. The director said we were chosen out of thousands of pieces of fruit to star in a smoothie advert, but when we were brought into the studio, we were fingered, juiced, and some of us had smoothie juice ejaculated all over our faces,” a distraught raspberry revealed.

The bawdy fruit porn advert created by the saucy people at the London-based PLAY agency denied they did anything wrong, despite the director being spotted after the shoot with fruit juices dripping from his chin after chomping on some frightened strawberries.

Creatively speaking though, we feel this fruity stuff has been done before, by artist Stephanie Sarley.

Watch at your own peril.