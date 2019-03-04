Samantha Markle Hires Voodoo Priestess For Meghan

PORT AU PRINCE - Haiti - The estranged half-sister of Meghan, Samantha Markle has travelled to the country to gain the assistance of a Voodoo priestess.

Estranged half-sister of Meghan Markle, Samantha Markle, has hired a voodoo priestess to get back at the royals and their treatment of her dad as well as her half-sister, the now Duchess of Sussex.

On Saturday, she travelled to Port-au-Prince in Haiti to find what is called a Mambo.

“Samantha was seen at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in her wheelchair and a pack of photographers from the National Enquirer in tow,” local press reported.

According to experts in the voodoo religion, the Mambo will conduct intricate rituals which may also require blood sacrifice to please the Vodou gods who will carry out the dastardly deeds prescribed by Samantha Markle.

“It has gotten to this level of hate that Samantha displays in her daily broadcasts to the tabloid newspapers that she has now resorted to crazy methods to get back at her ‘lying’ half-sister,” a close friend commentated on the whole sorry affair.