Why Women Should Not be Frontline Police Officers or the Military

Forget Hollywood movies or TV dramas with women doing superhuman feats whilst juggling machine guns in each hand, maybe getting their left arm shot off and not even grimacing in pain. These are Hollywood fantasies. Real life on the other matter is brutal, and shows no mercy. To protect women, they should not be in the frontline in either a police or military outfit. To put women in these roles is actually counterproductive.

The British police force is essentially an unarmed, vulnerable police organisation that harbours no viable threat to armed criminals or violent individuals or groups. One could even postulate that they are ineffective cannon fodder when faced with the levels of violence that are present on Britain’s unholy streets today.

Not only are the British police a vulnerable, unarmed entity, but they are subject to an insane unjust woke justice system that values the rights of criminals more than that of the police or victims of crime. To fight back in defence in any way is punished by the lunatic court system, and many police officers have been sacked or jailed for their brave actions.

Moral is an important factor in any effective team, whether in the police or military. Women in these roles are essentially a distraction, and cause many of the male members to put their own lives and those of their colleagues at risk just to protect the females in the team. This female inclusion into the equation thus can limit the efficient running of any operations, risking lives further or causing complete operational failure.

In an ideal world where governments saw sense, the British police would be armed to the teeth and there would not be any females in the frontline. Courts would not threaten police officers with jail simply for doing their jobs. Sadly, we do not live in a world of reason or common sense any more, we instead live in a negative world of reversals, of unjust courts, and of a dystopian perversion of British society that is deteriorating for the worst every single day.