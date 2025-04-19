Comrades! We have stopped one person from entering the UK. This person is a nasty anti-illegal immigration intellectual from France.

The People’s Republic of Soviet Britain will not tolerate anti-immigration “intellectuals” from other countries like France into our country, but everyone else, including terrorists, drug dealers, dangerous criminals, rapists, Islamists, and the entire Third World are welcomed.

The French anti-migration philosopher has been banned from entering Soviet Britain.

Renaud Camus, the French novelist, has been barred from travelling to the United Kingdom to speak on immigration later this month.

Remember, having an opinion or free speech is not allowed in the PRSB.

INGSOC NOTICE 0009238293-1002992993987-0926720065776873-0912-Z

REGINALD BUNGLEFENSTER, 23, OF 10 POL POTTY ROAD, EAST CROYDON, SECTOR 21, ENGLAND, HAS BEEN AWARDED TWO PACKETS OF USED CONDOMS, ONE ROLL OF USED TOILET PAPER AND 3 MINUTES NET ZERO CREDIT ON HIS SMART METER FOR REPORTING HIS ENTIRE VILLAGE WHEN THEY COMPLAINED AFTER THE SOVIET BIG STATE BUSSED IN THOUSANDS OF FAKE ASYLUM SEEKERS IN TO THE VILLAGE. THE ENTIRE VILLAGE CONSISTING OF 324 PEOPLE, 128 DOGS, AND 493 CATS WILL BE LIQUIDATED ON SATURDAY. REMEMBER COMRADES, LOOK, LISTEN, REPORT!