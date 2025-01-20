No Respect Britain Deserves Everything it Gets

If the people who govern Britain, and the people who live in Britain have no respect for themselves or their own country, then it stands that no one else will have respect for Britain, and it deserves every misfortune that it brings upon itself.

Socialists and progressives detest Britain, they detest its history and they inherently detest its people.

Not only that, the woke socialist Marxists hate themselves, they want to teach children in schools to hate their own skin, to hate their own gender and to hate everything about the country they are living in.

Will there be a day when the fucking socialists are sent packing, when they are thrown from the parapets of schools and universities, ostracised and ejected from all institutions and parliament?

One day something has to be done, something has to give.