17.7 C
London
Monday, January 20, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldNo Respect Britain Deserves Everything it Gets
World

No Respect Britain Deserves Everything it Gets

LONDON - England - If socialists have no respect for British history, culture and its people, then no one will have respect for Britain.

Daily Squib
By Tim Burr
ai
wokis woke dictatorship gulag no respect

If the people who govern Britain, and the people who live in Britain have no respect for themselves or their own country, then it stands that no one else will have respect for Britain, and it deserves every misfortune that it brings upon itself.

Socialists and progressives detest Britain, they detest its history and they inherently detest its people.

Not only that, the woke socialist Marxists hate themselves, they want to teach children in schools to hate their own skin, to hate their own gender and to hate everything about the country they are living in.

Will there be a day when the fucking socialists are sent packing, when they are thrown from the parapets of schools and universities, ostracised and ejected from all institutions and parliament?

One day something has to be done, something has to give.

 

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  PLEASE SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ds-indy-free-banner
Previous article
Let Us Hope For Peace in Ukraine and the Middle East
Daily Squib
Tim Burrhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ds-pope-banner

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.