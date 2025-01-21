BREAKING: Massive Caravan Moving Towards US Southern Border

Reports are coming through of a massive caravan of illegal immigrants from South America moving through Mexico towards the US southern border crossing within hours of the Trump inauguration.

The exact numbers of the caravan are not yet known, but are in the thousands.

It is not known what will happen when they do reach the border crossing into the US, as Trump has probably not had enough time to implement some kind of policy regarding illegal immigration yet. The US border policy is probably still one of open borders, dating back to the Biden administration’s policies, which let in over 15 million illegal immigrants into the US under his disastrous tenure.

Trump is okay with legal immigration because the US is going to need workers for manufacturing jobs when companies build factories in the US to avoid trade tariffs. Illegal immigration is not something Trump is looking for in any way.

HOLY SH*T! MASSIVE caravan of migrants is making its way to the American border within hours of Trump taking office. 🎥@Oscarelblue pic.twitter.com/4d05Zo6URF — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 20, 2025