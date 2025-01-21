17.7 C
London
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldBREAKING: Massive Caravan Moving Towards US Southern Border
World

BREAKING: Massive Caravan Moving Towards US Southern Border

MEXICO - A massive caravan of illegal immigrants is currently moving towards the American southern border, hours after the Trump inauguration.

Daily Squib
By Daily Squib
ai
illegal immigrant caravan trump inauguration US Southern Border

Reports are coming through of a massive caravan of illegal immigrants from South America moving through Mexico towards the US southern border crossing within hours of the Trump inauguration.

The exact numbers of the caravan are not yet known, but are in the thousands.

It is not known what will happen when they do reach the border crossing into the US, as Trump has probably not had enough time to implement some kind of policy regarding illegal immigration yet. The US border policy is probably still one of open borders, dating back to the Biden administration’s policies, which let in over 15 million illegal immigrants into the US under his disastrous tenure.

Trump is okay with legal immigration because the US is going to need workers for manufacturing jobs when companies build factories in the US to avoid trade tariffs. Illegal immigration is not something Trump is looking for in any way.

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  PLEASE SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ds-indy-free-banner
Previous article
No Respect Britain Deserves Everything it Gets
Next article
TRUMP SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER WITHDRAWING US FROM WHO
Daily Squib
Daily Squibhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ds-pope-banner

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.