Britons Begging Donald Trump to Invade and Liberate the UK

Watching Biden and Kamala, along with Hillary Clinton and the other Democrats cringe with disgust at the front row of the inauguration of Donald J. Trump, was a joy to watch. There was no Starmer present, or member of the awful Labour Party, as they are deemed as enemies of democracy, freedom and business and were duly barred from the ceremony. Millions of suffering Britons are now literally begging America to invade and liberate the UK from a wicked tyranny that has befallen the country.

S.O.S

Many people in the dilapidated, ruined UK are now begging for liberation from the devastating hell of being ruled by the catastrophic Keir Starmer and monstrous Rachel Reeves. The entire Cabinet of the Labour Party are committing unconscionable crimes against the population daily, as Britain, a once great nation, is imprisoned by these socialist, Marxist brutes.

Donald J. Trump we appeal to the might of America for liberation, as Britain is entrenched in a dastardly, horrific woke tyranny never before witnessed in any supposedly Western country.

Please save this nation from the Marxists, for they have insidiously come into power through lies and trickery.

As the troops landed in Normandy to liberate France on June 6, 1944, we implore America to save the mother country, Britain, from a pestilence and indignity brought upon by a dark evil that these shores have never witnessed ever before in our long history. Please invade and liberate the UK before time runs out.

God Bless America!